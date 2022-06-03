‘Enough is enough!’ Bexar County judge, district attorney and sheriff to hold press conference demanding action on gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – A number of San Antonio city officials are set to speak Friday morning at the Bexar County Courthouse and demand action on gun violence following the massacre in Uvalde.

City officials are expected to outline strategies and initiatives to reduce gun violence in and around the San Antonio community.

KSAT will be livestreaming the event in this article in the video player above. It is expected to start at 11 a.m. Check back if you don’t see the video.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Sheriff Javier Salazar and District Attorney Joe Gonzales are among those expected to speak in the courthouse’s Double Height Courtroom.

Bexar County Commissioners Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1, and Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2, will also be on hand to share their thoughts in addition to Ronald Stewart, a trauma surgeon and chair of surgery at University Hospital and UT Health San Antonio and representatives from San Antonio Moms Demand Action.

