Stop using certain adult bed rails, CPSC warns after three deaths

Federal safety regulators are warning consumers to stop using portable bed rails for adults from Mobility Transfer Systems following deaths of three elderly people.

SAN ANTONIO – Federal safety regulators are urging people to stop using some 285,000 portable bed rails for adults after the deaths of at least three people. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they are an entrapment and suffocation hazard.

The 10 models of bed rails were manufactured and sold by Mobility Transfer Systems from 1992 to 2021 and by Metal Tubing USA in 2021 and 2022. Neither company has agreed to recall the beds or offer a remedy to consumers, according to the CPSC.

At least three people died after becoming entrapped in the products, including a 78-year-old woman in a Michigan assisted-living facility in 2006, an 85-year-old man in an Oklahoma nursing home in 2007 and a 90-year-old disabled woman in California in 2013.

The rails were sold at Walmart.com, Amazon, and medical supply retailers. They’ve also been listed for sale on resale sites.

Ad

The CPSC urged owners to stop using, disassemble and dispose of the following bed rails, which are made of white or chrome metal tubing and have the name “Mobility Transfer Systems” and the model number printed on a label on the grip handle:

Freedom Grip (model 501)

Freedom Grip Plus (model 502)

Freedom Grip Travel (model 505)

Reversible Slant Rail (model 600)

Transfer Handle (model 2025)

Easy Adjustable (model 2500)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail, single-sided (model 5075)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail – Extra Tall, single-sided (model 5075T)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail, double-sided (model 5085)

30-Inch Security Bed Rail – Extra Tall, double-sided (model 5085T)

Electrolux is recalling 367,000 refrigerators sold under the Electrolux and Frigidaire brands.

According to CPSC, the ice level detector in the arm of the ice maker can break, causing pieces to fall into the ice bucket.

The company has received 185 reports of ice level detectors breaking, including one that resulted in cuts to a person’s gums.

They were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

A list of the model and serial numbers included in the recall can be found here. The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

Ad

Owners should contact the company for a free replacement of the ice maker.

Customers can contact Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online.

More than 56,000 microwaveable bowl holders are recalled because of a fire danger. They were sold in a variety of fabrics by DEMDACO. The problem is that the fabric can char. Three fires have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Owners should return them to the store for a refund.

Target is recalling 120,000 sets of children’s pajamas because they fail to meet federal flammability safety standards.

The pajamas are Cat & Jack Unicorn Cozy PJ sets in ivory and black. They were sold from October 2021 through March 2022. They can be returned to the store for a refund.

Also on KSAT.com: