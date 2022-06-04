86º

Free mental health clinic for Uvalde community following mass shooting at Robb Elementary

Event is open to all residents of Uvalde community; will be held at El Progreso Memorial Library

Emily Schmalstieg

A boy walks along a memorial outside Robb Elementary School created to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE – Licensed clinical providers will offer support to community members in Uvalde who feel anxious, lost, and confused following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Children, adults, and families are invited to attend a free in-person and virtual mental health clinic.

The clinic will be staffed with licensed clinical providers and will take place at El Progreso Memorial Library, located at 301 W Main St.

Providers are registered and vetted through the Give an Hour network provider portal to ensure current licensing.

Give an Hour is a “nonprofit organization that works to create resilient individuals and communities across the U.S. by providing no-cost, barrier-free access to mental health care, according to their website.

“When members of the community feel safe enough to reach out, we will be here,” said Bob Stead, MS, LPC, Give an Hour provider and ambassador, who is spearheading the clinic. “We understand this may take time and that’s okay. We are ready when they need us.”

The event runs from Monday, June 6 through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, contact Bob Stead at 210-843-1540 or email admin@wefosterhope.com.

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

