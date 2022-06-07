Man hit, killed by Jeep in far West Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in far West Bexar County early Tuesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Potranco Road and Sundance Crest, found outside Loop 1604.

According to deputies, the driver of a black Jeep swerved in attempt to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but the man was struck and killed. It is unclear as to exactly why the crash happened.

The Jeep rolled over onto the grass on the opposite side of the road, where it finally came to a stop, deputies said.

The driver was taken by EMS to University Hospital. Their condition is not currently known.

The BCSO and Bexar County Fire Department both answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.