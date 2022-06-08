SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of woman at Northeast Side motel

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of individual at Northeast Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a woman at a Northeast Side motel.

The incident occurred April 5 around 11:20 a.m. at a Hallmark Inn & Suites in the 6300 block of Interstate 35 North, not far from the Rittiman Road exit.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) assaulted and stole the 26-year-old victim’s personal property. He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.