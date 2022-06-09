Family, friends, San Antonio community welcome home Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Harini Logan

Family and friends welcomed home Harini Logan, the Scripps National Spelling Bee winner from San Antonio, on Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends welcomed home Harini Logan, the Scripps National Spelling Bee winner from San Antonio, on Tuesday night.

And “surreal” was the word Logan said best described the moment.

“I think it’s so unreal to be the winner and to come back home to this. I’m just really happy and I feel very grateful to have everybody,” Logan said.

The warm welcome happened at the San Antonio International Airport.

“I’m very proud to be representing my hometown at the national level,” Logan said.

The 14-year-old was crowned champion of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2 and Logan said its been something she’s been working on for many years.

“I’ve been working towards the bee for almost six to seven years. Since I was in first or second grade,” Logan said.

Logan said the support from her community and her loved ones is what helped her get there.

“I believe it takes a village to raise a champion. Here’s my village,” Logan said.

Logan won a little over $50,000 in cash and prizes. She wants to save money for college, invest in the stock market and give to her community.

“I also want to be an advocate for literacy and help give back to the spelling bee community and the community of San Antonio,” Logan said.

Logan has some advice for kids who are interested in competing in the spelling bee.

“It does take commitment -- and I really think commitment, being able to work hard and give your best and be proud of yourself for doing that -- I think is really important and by doing those things, you can definitely achieve your dreams,” Logan said.