Kitchen fire damages vacant home on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. at a vacant home in the 400 block of Northridge Drive, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and Nacogdoches Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames in the kitchen. The fire was put out without incident.

SAFD said no one was inside the house as the tenants were in the process of moving out. The fire was contained to the kitchen. The cause is under investigation, but it does appear to be accidental, firefighters said.

The rest of the home does have some light smoke damage. A total damage estimate was not given.

Fire investigators are now working to try and figure out the exact cause of the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as seven units answered the call.