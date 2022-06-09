86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Kitchen fire damages vacant home on NE Side

Fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. in 400 block of Northridge Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: fire, safd, San Antonio, NE Side
Northridge house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. at a vacant home in the 400 block of Northridge Drive, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and Nacogdoches Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames in the kitchen. The fire was put out without incident.

SAFD said no one was inside the house as the tenants were in the process of moving out. The fire was contained to the kitchen. The cause is under investigation, but it does appear to be accidental, firefighters said.

The rest of the home does have some light smoke damage. A total damage estimate was not given.

Fire investigators are now working to try and figure out the exact cause of the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as seven units answered the call.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

instagram