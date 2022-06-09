Popular Voodoo Doughnut franchise coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-hour doughnut shop known for its extravagantly decorated pastries served in a deliciously decadent fashion is set to open its first San Antonio location.

Voodoo Doughnuts will start renovations on East Houston Street within 60 days and hopes to open by the end of the year, CEO Chris Shultz told the San Antonio Heron.

“I think where we’re going to be is great – it’s central for the River Walk, the people from the Alamo, the Convention Center. It’s kind of that hub where everyone’s walking and going, It’s right at the downtown corridor, where all those activities are happening, growth is happening,” Shultz said.

The doughnut franchise originated in Portland in 2003 and has grown to 13 locations in six different states. San Antonio will be its sixth Texas location.

The menu includes over 50 artisan flavor options, including 25 of the vegan variety. They offer classic favorites like the Bacon Maple Bar and Memphis Mafia and are constantly concocting new additions.

San Antonio is bustling with new franchises as of late, and Shultz said he is excited to be part of something new in the Alamo City. “Recently, everything is happening in San Antonio—businesses, restaurants. Everyone’s coming. We were very fortunate this site became available for us,” Schultz said.

