Recognize him? Police say he threatened Dollar General employee during robbery

Suspect threatens to hurt Dollar General employee during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on the city’s West Side.

The incident occurred May 21 around 8:15 a.m. in the 120 block of Castroville Road, not far from Guadalupe Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, the unknown male suspect was shoplifting. That’s when, police say, as he was leaving the store, he made threats to hurt an employee when he was confronted.

Police said the employee, fearing he would be hurt, let the suspect leave. The man then fled into a neighborhood with the stolen items.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.