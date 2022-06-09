UTSA graduate proves it’s never too late to earn a degree

In this week's Great Graduate segment, meet Mark Miller, who graduated from UTSA.

SAN ANTONIO – After taking a seven-year break, Mark Miller returned to school and is on his way to making his dreams come true.

Miller decided to take a break from college in 2012 to support his family while his wife finished school.

He was working in the restaurant industry at the time.

“I was offered a promotion to manager and then kitchen manager, and then general manager, and when I received that promotion, I was asked to stop taking classes for a little while. And next thing I knew, seven years went by,” Miller said.

After his wife finished school, Miller wanted to complete one of his goals by getting his degree in kinesiology and that led him to UTSA.

“I started in the middle of COVID,” Miller said.

Although there were some challenges, Miller pushed forward. He got involved with pre-physical therapy society and became vice president. He also had internships at Mission Physical Therapy and UT Health Institute for Health Promotion and Research.

His advice for students is to get outside of your comfort zone.

Miller proved it’s never too late to earn a degree.

“It’s maybe a little bit difficult to throw yourself into the mix with a lot of people that are much younger than you, but if you can get past that, it’s really rewarding,” Miller said.

Miller is now applying to physical therapy school with a dream of having clinics in town.