Great Graduates: Sierra Christa, Medina Valley High School

SAN ANTONIO – Sierra Christa was born and raised in Castroville and started her education at age three, and along with six other students she would share a classroom with them for many years to come.

“I initially went to school at St. Louis, which is a little private school here in Castroville and I had a whopping six people in my class until I was about 11-years-old,” Christa said.

It was at this age Christa’s parents decided to put her into public school, where she was met with some challenges -- and she says it was a really big change.

“Because I grew up with a class of six to now have a class of 20 and my math skills weren’t the greatest, my people skills weren’t the greatest and so when I got to high school I kind of wanted to expand on that,” Christa said.

And expand is exactly what Christa did. Christa went on to hold several leadership roles at Medina High, including percussion captain, yearbook editor-in-chief and debate president, where she was recently a policy debate qualifier and a student congress state finalist. She said yes, it’s exhausting.

“But at the end of the day I think of were I want to be, like right now my goal is to be a hopeful politician one day, so my plan right now is even through college I plan to keep myself busy. I’m majoring in political science having a pre-law track and getting a teaching certification all in six years,” Christa said.

Christa has already interned with local leaders such as Texas State Rep.Tony Gonzalez and will be attending St. Mary’s University in the fall.