82º

LIVE

Local News

Great Graduates: Sierra Christa, Medina Valley High School

Political Science major will attend St. Mary’s University in the fall

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: great graduates 2022, great graduates, Great Graduates, medina valley hs
Sierra Christa was born and raised in Castroville and started her education at age 3 along with 6 other students she would share a classroom for many years to come.

SAN ANTONIO – Sierra Christa was born and raised in Castroville and started her education at age three, and along with six other students she would share a classroom with them for many years to come.

“I initially went to school at St. Louis, which is a little private school here in Castroville and I had a whopping six people in my class until I was about 11-years-old,” Christa said.

It was at this age Christa’s parents decided to put her into public school, where she was met with some challenges -- and she says it was a really big change.

“Because I grew up with a class of six to now have a class of 20 and my math skills weren’t the greatest, my people skills weren’t the greatest and so when I got to high school I kind of wanted to expand on that,” Christa said.

And expand is exactly what Christa did. Christa went on to hold several leadership roles at Medina High, including percussion captain, yearbook editor-in-chief and debate president, where she was recently a policy debate qualifier and a student congress state finalist. She said yes, it’s exhausting.

“But at the end of the day I think of were I want to be, like right now my goal is to be a hopeful politician one day, so my plan right now is even through college I plan to keep myself busy. I’m majoring in political science having a pre-law track and getting a teaching certification all in six years,” Christa said.

Christa has already interned with local leaders such as Texas State Rep.Tony Gonzalez and will be attending St. Mary’s University in the fall.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

instagram