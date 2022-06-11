San Antonio Burger Week returns for 2022, over 30 restaurants participating

The 2nd annual Burger Week will take place Feb. 21 to March 1, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Burger Week is back again to celebrate the beloved hamburger but with an innovative twist from more than 30 area restaurants.

Featuring burgers “topped with hot Cheetos and hearty veggie renditions,” or some overlapping with queso, there’s plenty of flavor to go around, according to SABW’s website.

The event benefits the San Antonio Food Bank and will take place June 10-19.

Well-known restaurants like Dog Haus, Longhorn Café and P Terry’s will be included in the list of over 30 San Antonio restaurants participating. These eateries will serve specialty burgers for between $5 and $8 all week.

“San Antonio Burger Week is an opportunity to support your local restaurants while you get to eat, drink, and try new places,” their website states, adding that guests should expect restaurants to have waits and be extremely busy.

Last year’s turnout “brought burger lovers out in droves,” according to the website.

Specials will be available for dine-in, delivery, or takeout, depending on the restaurant.

Grab a burger, fries, and a drink and enjoy yourself while supporting the San Antonio Food Bank.

