Austin burger chain P. Terry’s to open restaurant on San Antonio’s North Side

P. Terry's plans to open three San Antonio locations in 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand plans to open another San Antonio location on the North Side.

The Austin-based burger chain filed the project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation last Friday with a projected completion date of Oct. 31, 2021. It will be at 530 N Loop 1604 W and will have 2,679 square feet of dine-in space, a drive-thru and a 400-square-foot patio, according to to the state filing.

The project is being designed by Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture.

P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said in an emailed statement that he they don’t have a projected opening date for this or any other planned locations, including one in the Medical Center.

P. Terry’s Medical Center location in San Antonio is set to open this summer at 8539 Fredericksburg Road. (P. Terry’s)

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: