Austin burger chain P. Terry’s to open restaurant on San Antonio’s North Side

P. Terry’s Burger Stand plans to open another San Antonio location on the North Side.
The Austin-based burger chain filed the project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation last Friday with a projected completion date of Oct. 31, 2021. It will be at 530 N Loop 1604 W and will have 2,679 square feet of dine-in space, a drive-thru and a 400-square-foot patio, according to to the state filing.
The project is being designed by Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture.
P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said in an emailed statement that he they don’t have a projected opening date for this or any other planned locations, including one in the Medical Center.
