San Antonio man wanted in connection with shooting death of pastor’s son arrested in Kansas

An arrest warrant was issued for Vernon “Keno” Dixon in the murder of Avante Boyce.

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Vernon Dixon was taken into custody on a murder warrant on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Wichita, Kansas, said Officer Ricardo Guzman of the San Antonio Police Department.

Dixon was wanted for the March 31 fatal shooting of Avante Boyce, 19.

According to police, Boyce was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an East Side apartment complex in the 1800 block of Hays Street. The victim was the only son of Darrell Boyce, the pastor of Deliverance Community Church on the city’s East Side.

According to SAPD, Dixon is a documented member of the “Blood” gang.

