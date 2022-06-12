Man, woman killed after being run over by boat on Canyon Lake, officials say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Two people are dead after authorities said they were struck by a boat on Canyon Lake late last week.

First responders were called to the boating incident around 4:30 p.m. Friday in a cove just north of the Canyon Lake Marina.

When crews arrived, they found the boat’s owner, a 54-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman went into the water when the rest of the group of people stayed in the boat.

Somehow, the boat had run over the man and the woman, according to officials. They died from injuries they sustained from the boat’s propeller.

Authorities removed the pair from the water and tried CPR, but both of them were pronounced at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are limited.