Infant rockers linked to at least 14 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Infant rockers are associated with at least 14 deaths and should never be used for sleep, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and two companies warned Tuesday.

In a warning to parents and caregivers, Fisher-Price and federal regulators said at least 13 babies died between 2009 and 2021 while using Newborn-to-Toddler or Infant-to-Toddler rockers.

The products should “never be used for sleep,” and babies should “never be unsupervised or unrestrained,” while in the rockers, they said.

Kids II issued a separate but similar warning about its Brights Starts and Baby Einstein rockers after the death of one infant in 2019.

The potential hazard is the incline. A sleeping baby’s head can slump forward, cutting off his airway, or he can turn his face into the padding and suffocate.

The CPSC further warned parents never to use any inclined product such as gliders and swings for infant sleep.

This is not a recall, but rather a warning.

Commissioner Richard Trumka issued a statement saying the warning was delayed by two months by a gag rule which requires manufacturers’ permission to issue the warning.

Million of inclined sleepers have been recalled in recent years after the deaths of dozens of infants. That lead to a new law which goes into effect June 23 which bans the sale of inclined sleepers and bumper pads.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the safest way for babies to sleep is on their backs, on a firm, flat surface with no soft bedding.

