$12 million ranch with ties to the Alamo is on sale in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Indian Creek Farm is a 164-acre equestrian estate that just hit the market in Spring Branch.

“The property was originally a German settlement in the 1800s with a 4-bedroom stone house built in 1887 and a guest house original to the settlement,” according to a press release. The cottage, also known as Kabelmacher House, is listed on the national register as having a historic designation.

A portion of the farm also contains land granted to Erastus “Deaf” Smith from the state of Texas for his service as a courier. Smith was said to be delivering a letter from William Barret Travis to Sam Houston when the Alamo fell in 1836.

Kabelmacher House retains its historic designation in the national register. It's a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home built in 1887. (Douglas Elliman Realty)

Whoever purchases this historic land can choose to live in the original home or one built a century later in 1997— a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home that is just over 5,000 square feet.

There are more than one dozen stalls for horses throughout the property, multiple horse barns and feed rooms and storage areas for hay and alfalfa.

Fun fact for horse enthusiasts — national champion horses, “On cue” and “Tsetserleg” have called the property home.

The seller came to the farm with one horse and has turned it into world class equestrian facilities with national champion horses 'On cue', and ‘Tsetserleg’ who went to the Tokyo Olympics. (Douglas Elliman Realty)

According to the listing, there’s also some room for investment for the potential new owners.

“On a corner of the farm is the 95 acres of raw land that has been approved for 40 one-acre homesites and 30 acres of commercial property facing Highway 46,” the listing states.

Nadia Black and Kelsey Bond with Douglas Elliman Realty have the listing.

