Texas ranch for sale might hold buried treasure if legends are true

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas – A Texas ranch that recently hit the market may be hiding some buried treasure if the legends are true.

S&S Ranch in Palo Pinto County is currently on the market, located roughly 80 miles from Fort Worth and just minutes from the cliffs on Possum Kingdom Lake.

There are many features of the ranch that might be desirable to prospective buyers — like the multiple stock tanks, roadways, and cattle pens — but Sam Bass Hollow might put this real estate listing over the top.

According to a press release for the ranch, Sam Bass Hollow runs through the 2,649-acre property.

“This is where the famous train robber and outlaw, Sam Bass, hid from the law,” the release states. “According to lore, his money could be hidden somewhere in this valley. In recent years the property has been used as ranch land.”

Legendary outlaw Sam Bass is said to have buried his bounty from stagecoach, train and bank robberies in several areas, including the Texas Hill Country.

In addition to the Sam Bass Hollow legend, it’s also believed that Bass stashed some loot in an old hollow tree around two miles west of Round Rock.

Bass is also tied to legends of treasure buried treasure in Burnet and Llano counties as well as Packsaddle Mountain, Lone Star Treasure reports.

KSAT reached out to the marketing team representing the sale and was told the ranch is being sold for $8,500 an acre, which translates to just over $22.5 million.

“Sitting under a one hour and 30-minute drive from Fort Worth and within minutes to the lake, this land will create an incredible opportunity for an investor to develop or hold,” said Sam Demel of The Demel Group with Burt Ladner who represents the listing.

“The S&S Ranch features the highest point in Palo Pinto Co, lush grass, multiple tanks, uninterrupted views in every direction, and is rich in history,” Demel said.

So what if you find Sam Bass’ treasure on your new ranch? Finders keepers, according to Texas law.

