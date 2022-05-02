$17 million Uvalde County ranch for sale has 7,000 square feet of Nueces River frontage

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A 705-acre ranch is currently on the market in Uvalde County and it comes with a unique opportunity to own crystal clear Texas water.

Living Waters Ranch, roughly 110 miles northwest of San Antonio, features 7,000 square feet of Nueces River frontage

Nueces is Spanish for “nuts,” and the river is lined with pecan trees. Living Waters Ranch, similarly, is home to an estimated 1,800 pecan trees.

Living Waters Ranch in Uvalde County (Dullnig Ranches)

The river defines the eastern boundary of the ranch for nearly 1.5 miles, according to the listing.

Fishing, snorkeling, tubing, kayaking and swimming are all recreational opportunities the new owners of the ranch can enjoy.

The ranch, which is listed for $17 million, also comes with a 6,000-square-foot lodge.

The lodge has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and three fireplaces.

Whitetail deer, turkey, javelina, hogs, dove and fish that are native to the river can also be found on the ranch.

Living Waters Ranch in Uvalde County (Dullnig Ranches)

Robert Dullnig with Dullnig Ranches has the listing.

