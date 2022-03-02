This $30 million Texas Hill Country Ranch is under contract

MASON COUNTY, Texas – A 6,243-acre ranch in the Texas Hill Country that was put up for sale last fall might be off the market after less than a year.

The James River Ranch in Mason County, currently listed for $30 million, is under active option, according to the Dullnig Ranch Sales website.

The ranch comes with a spring-fed creek and river frontage and it has a unique history.

According to the listing, this ranch is owned by descendants of the famous frontiersman Captain Charles Schreiner who famously hosted a dinner party with his eight children and had each of them turn over their plate to find out which part of his land they would inherit.

James River Ranch was part of more than 60,000 acres that was bequeathed to Francis Schreiner Jeffers, the listing states.

There are two homes, livestock pens, three barns and open garages on the property. The main home is made of wood and was built in the late 1930s and the other is made of stone and was built in 1925. Both homes were renovated in 2010.

Roughly 1.25 miles of the James River runs through the ranch and parts of the river that flow through the property feature deep holes and fast-flowing rapids, according to the listing.

White-tailed deer, turkey, hogs and dove are all found on the ranch and the river offers a good opportunity for fishing.

Robert Dullnig with Dullnig Ranch Sales has the listing.

