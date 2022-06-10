A Strange Listing: Don Strange Ranch, 81-acre home and event venue is on the open market for $4.75M

BOERNE, Texas – A property with two homes – one of them historic – and two event venues is on the open market for anyone with $4.75 million to spare.

The Don Strange Ranch, at 103 Waring Welfare Road in Boerne, was listed on Lands of Texas this Tuesday by Bennett Kennedy of the Jason Glast Group, a luxury real estate team with Phyllis Browning Company.

Nestled midway between Boerne and Comfort, the sprawling 81-acre estate is 40 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio. Oak and pecan trees dot the property, which is bifurcated by Zinc Creek.

The property is home to the Headquarters House, a 2,500-square-foot historic property built in 1868. It features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and overlooks the spring-fed creek. It also includes a guest house with two bedrooms and one bath.

Two event spaces, Headquarters Pavilion and the Kendall Creek Pavilion, are also featured on the property. At 5,000 square feet, the Headquarters Pavilion can accommodate 3,000 guests, a stage for live music and an area for an industrial kitchen. The Kendall Creek Pavilion stands at 4,000 square feet with a 300 person capacity.

The listing adds that land on the property was developed in the mid-1800′s by Nicolaus Zink at the behest of Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels. It was further developed in the 1950′s after it came into possession of the Strange family.

