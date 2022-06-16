89º

Medical examiner identifies driver killed in crash with tree on South Side

Otis Dewayne Nelson, 39, died in crash on Wednesday

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police respond to a crash on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, on south Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a vehicle crash with a tree on the city’s South Side.

Otis Dewayne Nelson, 39, had just left work and was killed after he went off the road and struck a tree. A co-worker driving by noticed the crash and called the police.

The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on South Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond, which is south of Loop 410.

A spokesperson from Toyota said Nelson worked for a supply company to the Toyota plant, but was not a Toyota employee.

Nelson was extracted from the vehicle by San Antonio firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the cause, but say he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

