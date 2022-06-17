97º

Gov. Abbott receives border security update in Weslaco

The governor will also give an update at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference with state agencies and local officials at Uvalde High School in Uvalde on Friday. (Reuters/Marco Bello, Reuters/Marco Bello)

WESLACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will attend a border security briefing in Weslaco, held by state and local officials.

The press briefing is set to begin around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory. You can watch the live event in the video player above.

Following the briefing, the governor will give an update on the state’s border security mission at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission.

Also in attendance will be the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas National Guard Brigadier General Ronald W. Burkett II, and Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin.

We’ll add more updates to this story as they become available.

