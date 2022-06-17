‘Wild’ night at NE Side strip club leaves 2 officers, patrol car banged up

What San Antonio police described as a “wild” night inside a Northeast Side strip club has left two officers with minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO – What San Antonio police described as a “wild” night inside a Northeast Side strip club has left two officers with minor injuries.

A patrol car also sustained damage in an unrelated crash at that scene involved a suspected drunk driver.

Police say in the original incident early Friday morning, officers were responding to a call around 3:30 a.m. about a man who had violated a protective order.

They found that suspect, who police say also had an outstanding warrant, inside Diamonds Showclub, located near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road, and attempted to arrest him.

However, police say the man put up a fight.

Two officers suffered some minor bruising during the scuffle.

They called for backup, and with help from them and security officers inside the club, police arrested the suspect.

That man had to be checked out by paramedics because police used a Taser weapon on him.

During the commotion, police say a suspected drunk driver hit a patrol car that was parked on the access road.

No one was hurt in that incident.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of DWI.

Police say this was the second night in a row that they responded to trouble at Diamonds Showclub.

Earlier this seek, police say a woman punched and used pepper spray on a security officer.