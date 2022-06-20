Port San Antonio launching construction projects to provide business opportunities across region

The goal is to have the groundbreaking for these new projects next year and completed by 2025.

San Antonio – Port San Antonio continues to grow and has released new details on innovative projects in the works.

Jim Perschbach, the president and CEO of Port San Antonio, said they are about to launch three new projects.

One project is a new office building “because frankly, we are out of space down here,” he said.

Other projects include “a vertiport, which is really exciting. That’s where electric verticle take-off and landing aircraft is going to revolutionize transportation. And then a research building, particularly for lunar and space research, robotics, autonomous vehicles and supervised autonomous.”

“And we’re excited about all this,” he said.

Perschbach said the port has added over 5,000 jobs over the past four years.

One of the latest projects showing the port’s growth is the Tech Port Center and Arena.

The port has now partnered with the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and this summer, workshops will be held so people can learn more about how to do business with the port.

“What we are looking to do with our partnership with the Hispanic Chamber is create as many opportunities for local businesses and local people to be involved in creating this future so when people look back 100 years from now, they are going to see that once again its the community that built San Antonio,” Perschbach said.

Marina Gonzales, the CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said, “We know that the millions of dollars in development going in here are going to translate to economic opportunity for the Hispanic Chamber members and the city at large of course. It is a bidding process, but we know that if we can get our members and others ready to do business that means that the port has more options to choose from and hopefully keep some of the enterprise local and keep those dollars in San Antonio.”

The upcoming workshops will be held in the port’s headquarters building located at 907 Billy Mitchell Blvd.:

June 27 – 4-5:30 p.m.

July 19 – 5:30-7 p.m.

August 2 - 9-10:30 a.m.

Admission is free of charge to any interested business and preregistration is requested. For more information, click here.