Krispy Kreme is now serving doughnut-flavored ice cream

Krispy Kreme is shaking the retail ice cream category to its “cone” this first day of summer: introducing Original Glazed® Soft Serve – ice cream as original and irresistible as its iconic doughnuts.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is getting the scoop on a new limited-release Krispy Kreme ice cream.

Original Glazed Soft Serve will be exclusively sold in 10 metro areas around the U.S., including San Antonio.

The ice cream will be made with whole milk and the doughnut shop’s secret recipe for the iconic glazed flavor.

“Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

Seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, will be available as part of the ice cream launch.

The soft serve offerings include:

Shakes: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled, Cookies & Kreme, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & Kreme

Cups and Waffle Cones: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced

Toppings and Inclusions: Original Glazed doughnut pieces

Shakes, cones and cups will be available at participating Krispy Kreme stores for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru.