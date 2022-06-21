North East ISD, Edgewood ISD approve pay raises for full-time staff

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio area school districts recently approved raises for teachers and staff.

Both the Edgewood ISD and North East ISD school boards approved the raises during meetings that took place Monday.

Edgewood ISD

According to a press release from EISD, full-time hourly staff will receive a 3.5% increase from the midpoint, teachers will get an average 3% increase from the midpoint and district administrators will receive a 2.5% increase from the midpoint.

Starting pay for EISD teachers is now $56,500.

In addition, the board approved the following in the compensation plan:

Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus for new teachers

Up to $8,000 stipend for bilingual teachers who hold a Bilingual certification and must be the teacher of record to be eligible for the Bilingual stipend, and paid out in twenty-four months

End-of-course stipend increases

A longevity retention stipend for all staff, based on the years of service with Edgewood ISD and can vary from $200.00 to $1,500.00

New starting teacher salary at $56,500

Increases will be effective starting July 1.

North East ISD

North East Independent School District approved more than $8 million in raises.

NEISD said teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses would get a 2% raise based on the midpoint and that employees like bus drivers, custodians and food services assistants will get a 3% raise based on the midpoint. Professional and administrative employees will receive a 1% raise based on the midpoint.

Starting pay for NEISD teachers has been increased to $55,300.

