SAPD: Man wounded by gunfire into NE Side apartment window

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot in a Northeast Side apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. to the Alamo Estates Apartments in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, not far from Walzem Road and Roosevelt High School after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into an apartment window and the wounded man fired back after being struck in the thigh. The suspect fled and has not been found.

The victim drove himself to an area hospital and was taken by EMS to Brooke Arm Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. His name has not been released.

SAPD said two other people were inside the apartment and were unaware of what happened. Neither were hurt in the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.