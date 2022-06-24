KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons to be inducted into SAISD Athletic Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD will honor KSAT’s longtime sports director and anchor Greg Simmons by inducting him into the SAISD Athletic Hall of Fame.

Simmons, a 1974 graduate of Jefferson High School, “is one of the most famous sports media personalities the city of San Antonio has ever produced,” SAISD officials said.

Simmons’ love for sports and broadcasting started when he was in elementary school. In high school, he convinced his principal to allow him to launch KJEF radio that would play music and news for the campus.

He was still at Jefferson when he got his first professional radio job as well as an announcer for KWED radio in Seguin.

After graduation, he was hired at KBUC radio and then KSAT TV where he’s been since 1980.

Simmons has covered sports — from local athletes to the pros — for 50 years.

He’s one of six SAISD graduates to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August. This year’s ceremony will honor inductees for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The following athletes will also be inducted:

Emilie Burrer Foster, Jefferson High School class of 1965, tennis

David Rodriguez, Lanier High School class of 1945, basketball

Milyse Lamkin, Sam Houston High School class of 1981, basketball

Ricardo Romo, Fox Tech High School class of 1962, track

Gerardo Marquez, Burbank High School class of 1975, basketball

The ceremony will be held on Aug. 27 at the Alamo Convocation Center, located at 110 Tuleta Drive.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (210) 554-2655.

Individual tickets cost $35. A table of eight costs $280. Sponsorships are also available.

