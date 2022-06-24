Protest erupts in San Antonio after Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians are taking to the streets and advocating for women’s rights after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade -- the nation’s constitutional protection for abortion.

The decision from the Supreme Court is expected to lead to abortion bans in multiple states, allowing them to set their own abortion access regulations.

Texans who are seeking an abortion will have to travel over state lines, while others may have to carry unwanted pregnancies to term.

"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

According to The Associated Press, abortion clinics in five states have already stopped performing abortions -- Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

San Antonio police issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying the department is monitoring for protests.

“SAPD is monitoring the SCOTUS decision from earlier today. At this time, we are closely monitoring the potential for protests. We, of course, will adapt to all events based on the ever-changing situations,” the statement reads.

Women gather to protest in downtown San Antonio after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. (KSAT)

The ruling from the Supreme Court comes more than a month after a draft opinion was leaked, indicating the court was already considering to overturn the measure.

Roe v. Wade first went into effect nearly 50 years ago. You can read more about Roe v. Wade, and what it entails, here.

