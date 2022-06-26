SAFD: Firefighters battling large house fire on Northeast Side; no injuries

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a large house fire on the city’s Northeast Side.

The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at a single-story home in the 10000 block of Grand Meadow Drive.

According to San Antonio Fire Department, as of around 6:20 p.m., 33 units were called to the scene.

No injuries are reported, but firefighters are fighting the flames defensively and protecting surrounding structures, according to SAFD.

This is a breaking story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

