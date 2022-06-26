Fire damages home under construction on East Side

A home under construction was damaged by fire early Sunday on the city’s East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A home under construction was damaged by fire early Sunday on the city’s East Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home in the 300 block of Maryland Street shortly after 1 a.m., they found flames shooting out of a window.

One of the rooms sustained heavy damage but firefighters were able to contain the fire to that room and quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $40,000.

A cause is under investigation but it appears that electrical problems due to the construction may be to blame.

