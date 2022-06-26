Off-duty police officer involved in fatal crash in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and an off-duty Somerset police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in south Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:14 a.m. to Interstate 35 South and Benton City Road.

When they arrived, they found the driver of one of the vehicles trapped and unresponsive. The driver was extracted from the vehicle that had rolled over. But despite life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said.

The driver of the second vehicle was the officer who had just ended his shift. The officer appeared to have suffered a broken leg and a laceration to his head. He was transported to University Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

