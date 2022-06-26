91º

Man critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on North Side

Collision sends pickup truck crashing through rock wall, into parking lot of Allena Village Shopping Center

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday on the city’s North Side.

San Antonio fire officials said a woman broadsided a pickup truck at the intersection of Blanco and Basse roads around 3 a.m.

The collision sent the pickup truck through a rock wall and into the parking lot of the Allena Village Shopping Center, fire officials said.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no word if the woman was hurt.

Police are investigating.

