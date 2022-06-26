4 people wounded in shooting outside North Side night club

Four people were wounded, two critically, in the parking lot of a night club early Sunday on the city’s North Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Manhattan Night Club in the 3800 block of Blanco Road near Mandalay Drive.

The gunshots rang out following a disturbance inside the nightclub that escalated to a confrontation in the parking lot, police said.

Two men were transported to University Hospital in critical condition. The two other victims managed to get themselves to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said. Multiple witness are being questioned but no arrests have been made.