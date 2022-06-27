A great student, athlete and sister: Lexi Rubio’s parents reflect on her life

Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 series Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School.

Alexandria Rubio liked to be called ‘Lexi.’

The 10-year-old’s bright, fiery personality is evidenced all over the house she shared with her family.

Next to the home’s front door, there’s a chalkboard with the message, ‘Lexi is the best.’

Lexi wrote that message with a smiley face the week before the incident.

It makes her mom, Kimberly Rubio, smile.

The house’s walls are adorned with her pictures and basketball medals she acquired over the years. Lexi was also an athlete.

“She was very, very competitive. She wanted to be the best at everything that she did. She always gave her best,” said her mother.

Lexi, an honor roll student, excelled in everything she tried — school, sports and fishing.

Lexi Rubio (KSAT)

“She was extremely hard working, both academically and athletically. And we never had to remind her to do her homework,” said Kimberly.

Ad

Lexi’s dream was to become a lawyer. She often wore a hoodie from St. Mary’s University, her mother’s alma matter.

“I want people to know that she would have made a difference in this world, that it’s not just us that lost something. The world lost her,” added Rubio.

Shortly after Lexi was killed, St. Mary’s University announced the formation of a scholarship fund in honor of Lexi.

The Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund honors Lexi and her aspirations to attend law school at St. Mary’s University.