SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in shooting at EZ Wash on Northwest Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect in shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for shooting a man at an EZ Wash on Gardendale Drive Saturday, June 25, at 2:25 a.m.

The suspect shot multiple rounds in the Northwest Side EZ Wash parking lot, hitting the victim.

The suspect was seen speaking with the driver of a red vehicle. Police included a photo of the red vehicle in a press release.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.