SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in shooting at EZ Wash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for shooting a man at an EZ Wash on Gardendale Drive Saturday, June 25, at 2:25 a.m.
The suspect shot multiple rounds in the Northwest Side EZ Wash parking lot, hitting the victim.
The suspect was seen speaking with the driver of a red vehicle. Police included a photo of the red vehicle in a press release.
Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.
Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.