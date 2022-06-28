SAPD: Homeless man pushing shopping cart hit by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle on the access road of I-35 late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Weidner Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a homeless man in his 40s was pushing his shopping cart on the access road when a vehicle came off the highway and struck the man.

Police said the female driver stopped to render aid following the crash and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The homeless man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, with minor injuries. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.