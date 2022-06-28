‘Spy Ninjas Live’ National Tour comes to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Spy Ninjas’ new production takes the popular YouTube show to a live audience on their national tour.

The tour is expected to include over 30 U.S. cities, with a stop in San Antonio at Tech Port Arena.

With almost 40 million YouTube subscribers, Spy Ninjas is a YouTube hit phenomenon. The action-packed show includes mystery, excitement, and intrigue.

“Like our YouTube videos, we’ll combine martial arts, stealth, and detective work to battle the Hackers, all with the help of our local Spy Ninjas fans,” said Tom Greenwood Mears, the show’s executive producer.

The live show is the first touring production based on Spy Ninjas’ YouTube series.

Tickets to Spy Ninjas start at $30 and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849.