Local News

McDonald’s in Texas raise over $250K for Uvalde following recent tragedy

Funds were donated to Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities in San Antonio.

Emily Schmalstieg

McDonalds raised $250,000 for Uvalde community. (McDonalds)

SAN ANTONIO – Last week’s McDonald’s Uvalde Fundraiser raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde community.

Ten percent of lunchtime sales from more than 1,000 Texas McDonald’s on June 23 went to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Ronald McDonald House San Antonio charities.

The Robb School Memorial Fund is a community fund that was started with the First State Bank of Uvalde to help those impacted by the tragic events that took place in Uvalde.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy,” said Manual Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner.

McDonald’s often offers community assistance to people after disasters.

“Texans come together in times of Tragedy to lift each other up,” said Pacheco.

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

