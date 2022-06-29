McDonald’s in Texas raise over $250K for Uvalde following recent tragedy

SAN ANTONIO – Last week’s McDonald’s Uvalde Fundraiser raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde community.

Ten percent of lunchtime sales from more than 1,000 Texas McDonald’s on June 23 went to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Ronald McDonald House San Antonio charities.

The Robb School Memorial Fund is a community fund that was started with the First State Bank of Uvalde to help those impacted by the tragic events that took place in Uvalde.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy,” said Manual Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner.

McDonald’s often offers community assistance to people after disasters.

“Texans come together in times of Tragedy to lift each other up,” said Pacheco.