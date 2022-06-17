Texas McDonald’s restaurants to host fundraiser for Uvalde victims on June 23

McDonald’s has a long history of supporting the local neighborhoods our restaurants call home - from offering free meals, supplies and financial assistance around natural disasters, to recognizing those who make our communities a better place each and every day.

UVALDE, Texas – More than 1,000 Texas McDonald’s restaurants will be participating in a fundraiser to help support the Uvalde community next week.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 10% of all sales at participating McDonald’s will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.

This comes after the deadly mass shooting on May 24th at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, as local small business owners in Texas we feel it’s important we do our part to support the Uvalde community however we can,” said McDonald’s owner Manuel Pacheco. “Together, we can make a difference.”

RMCH San Antonio is currently serving family members of the Uvalde shooting victims and will continue to do so over the coming years, according to a press release.

Customers can participate in the fundraiser by ordering lunch for dine-in, carry-out, at the drive-thru, on the McDonald’s app or through McDelivery.

