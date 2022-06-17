San Antonio Missions raise more than $50K from Uvalde jersey auction for Robb memorial fund

The San Antonio Missions baseball team is showing its support for the Uvalde community after raising over $50,000 for the Robb School Memorial Fund on Thursday from its jersey auction.

The team represented Uvalde by wearing maroon jerseys during a game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The jerseys honored the 19 students and two teachers killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

People who attended the game bid on the jerseys during and after the game. The auction came to an end 15 minutes after the game’s final out.

According to a post from the Missions on Twitter Friday, $50,357 was raised for the Robb memorial fund.

What an amazing night!!! $50,357 was raised for the community of Uvalde and will be going to the Robb School Memorial Fund!!! Thank you!!! #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/GAVzdA3mpa — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) June 17, 2022

The jerseys were made in just two weeks by Wilson Sporting Goods.

If you still want to make a contribution to the Robb School Memorial Fund at First State Bank, click here.

