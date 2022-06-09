98º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Softball team raises $4K+ with lemonade stand for teammate recovering in hospital from Uvalde school shooting

Mayah Zamora, 10, injured during Robb Elementary School shooting

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: Uvalde, Uvalde Strong, Rob Elementary, Survivor, Hospitalized, Uvalde School Shooting
The team hopes funds from lemonade sales will help pay for some the hospital bills for 10-year-old Maya Zamora, who is undergoing several surgeries after being shot at Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde softball team is helping their teammate, who was injured in the Robb Elementary School shooting, by raising more than $4,000 through a lemonade stand.

Mayah Zamora, 10, is undergoing several surgeries after being shot at Robb Elementary on May 24. Her coach, June Ybarra, said Mayah’s first surgery lasted seven hours.

“I hear she’s improving day by day. Yeah, she’s been in the hospital ever since this happened,” Ybarra said.

Not a day had passed that Mayah’s teammates were not thinking about her after the Uvalde tragedy that claimed the lives of 21 people and injured several.

“I think the community has really pulled together, you know. I think we all have a broken heart,” Ybarra said.

Teammate Victoria Newberry said she hopes a sweet treat can show Mayah she’s loved and help her recover.

“She’s gonna get better. I hope that she’s gonna feel better. And I will especially tell them that to pray, that I’m praying, and hopefully, she feels better,” Victoria said.

In four hours, the team gathered $4,384 in donations.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

How to donate to the official funds that help Uvalde school shooting victims

San Antonio philanthropists dedicate $2 million to help Uvalde community

KSAT’s Uvalde Coverage

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

William Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

email