San Antonio philanthropists dedicate $2 million to help Uvalde community

Candles are lit at the memorial site for the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in Uvalde. Photos are courtesy of KSAT photographer Bill Caldera.

With days of mourning and healing still ahead, the Kym’s Angels Foundation dedicated $2 million on Friday to help those affected by the Uvalde school shooting last week.

About half of the donation from San Antonio philanthropists Kym Rapier Verette and Glenn Verette is reserved for the victims’ families, while the other half is to be used by the Uvalde community as needed, said Yolanda Valenzuela, Kim’s Angels executive director.

Rapier Verette and Verette met with some of the affected families on Friday to deliver checks that will help with rent, car payments or other bills during this time. Those families who were unable to accept their checks today will receive them next week, Valenzuela said.

“I hope that [the donation] makes the families a little bit stronger and helps them be able to heal emotionally without having to worry about anything else,” she said.

Delivering the second half of the donation to the Uvalde community will involve working with city officials to identify needs. This could include helping individuals who were injured, the school district and the local organizations impacted.

