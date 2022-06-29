Nonprofit hopes to reach goal of giving out 2,022 new blankets to veterans and deployed service members

The Soldiers’ Angels Blanket Drive kicks off this week where they intend to collect new blankets to distribute to veterans in VA hospitals and shipped to deployed service members.

“It’s really nice because it’s a touch of home,” Amy Palmer, Soldiers’ Angels CEO said.

The nonprofit hopes to meet their goal this year of 2,022 blankets.

“The last several years we’ve come short of that goal, so today we are training our team how to do it so they can go out and train others and show them how to make these blankets,” Palmer said.

Soldiers’ Angels team leader Nancy Marshall spent Wednesday morning teaching staff and volunteers how to make no sewn blankets.

“I love being part of Soldiers’ Angels. I come from a military family and it’s my way to help give back to our service members and veterans,” Marshall said.

The nonprofit will accept blankets at any time in the year, but in order to count towards their goal they must receive the blankets by Aug. 31.

The nonprofit also has a tutorial online where you can do the no-sew blankets at home.

“Its a great way for moms and dads and their kids to come together as a unit and make something that a veteran is going to love and appreciate,” Marshall said.