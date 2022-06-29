San Antonio Charter Moms host Summer of Play

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting their next family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 14 at the Splash Pad in Pearsall Park.

The upcoming event will focus on writing development for children.

The organization is devoted to enhancing children’s social skills and education through hands-on activities.

Summer of Play meet-up series are in-person play dates and are free and open to the public on a come-and-go basis.

The family meet-ups are designed to help children transition from lifestyles and bad habits developed during the pandemic in a creatively fun way.

“Summer presents an ideal time for us all to regroup and get kids back on track by introducing and enforcing good habits and saying goodbye to the bad,” said Inga Cotton, founder and executive director of San Antonio Charter Moms. “After speaking with hundreds of parents, students and educators alike, there is no doubt the pandemic took its toll academically and socially.”

Cotton said she attends every gathering and comes ready to answer child education-centered questions and offer advice.

“We look forward to having some fun as we laugh, learn, and share,” she said.

