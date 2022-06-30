4 immigrants killed, 2 critically injured following chase, crash in South Texas

Four immigrants were killed and two were critically injured in what a Texas Department of Public Safety official called “another deadly human smuggling event.”

According to KGNS-TV in Laredo, local law enforcement officers began pursuing a white Jeep in Laredo. Around 8:30 a.m. DPS was asked to help stop the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep exited Interstate 35 at Mile Marker 38 and crashed into a tractor-trailer at a Love’s Stop in Encinal.

DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez, tweeted that the suspected smuggler who was driving the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital.

Olivarez also said this was the second deadly human smuggling event within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted that 10 migrants were discovered locked inside a tractor-trailer.

“We often speak of the deplorable tactics & complete disregard that smugglers have for human life,” he tweeted.

The fatalities come on the same week that dozens of immigrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer on a remote stretch of road on San Antonio’s southwest side.

