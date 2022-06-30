Comal County Sheriff’s Office launches school resource officer program, recruits applicants

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for honorably retired Texas peace officers to protect children at schools as part of the Reserve Deputy School Resource Officer Program.

“We are Blessed to live, work and serve in a County that supports law enforcement and its first responders. In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde we continue to look for new ways to protect our children and schools,” the county said in a news release.

Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are working on a new program to bring more law enforcement officers to schools.

Those who would like to apply for the program must have a valid Texas peace officer license or be an honorably retired Texas peace officer in good standing and able to pass written and physical tests, as well as a background check, according to a county news release.

Those interested in applying are asked to contact Lt. Mark Long with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400, ext. 2007.