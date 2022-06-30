July sizzles with holiday, Prime Day sales

With Fourth of July sales and Amazon’s Prime Day later this month, July looks to be the time for hot deals.

“With July Fourth at the beginning of the month, we see a ton of deals on mattresses, especially, as well as large appliances,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ shopping expert. “Retailers start to roll out their July Fourth sales well ahead of the holiday, so you can already find savings.”

Consumer Reports tracks prices on its top-tested products all year, so they know when they go on deep discount. Here are some of the deals they found:

The GhostBed Queen Memory Foam mattress is now on sale for $977 at GhostBed. That’s about a $400 savings. Consumer Reports says the foam mattress earns top marks in its tests for petite back sleepers.

The LG LRFXC2416S refrigerator is now $3,098 at Home Depot. That’s a savings of about $700 off regular price. Consumer Reports says it’s the one of the best French-door refrigerators they tested this year.

Another big-ticket item on the summer holiday sale list is a washing machine. The LGWT7005CW washing machine is a Consumer Reports Best Buy and is now $599 at Best Buy, Home Depot, and LG. That’s a $250 markdown.

Mark your calendar for July 12 and13. It’s Prime Day at Amazon.

“You’ll see deals comparable to Black Friday’s, and not just at Amazon. Other major retailers have sales as well,” Gordon said.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Speaker is a Consumer Reports Best Buy and is currently $250 at Amazon. But keep in mind that this price may drop for Prime Day.

Amazon has already launched early Prime deals, particularly on smart home devices.

And finally, there’s a sizzling deal on a new kamado charcoal grill.

The Kamado Joe Classic II grill is now on sale for $914 at Amazon and Walmart. Consumer Reports says it’s the best kamado grill they’ve tested. The sale price is about $400 lower than regular price.

Consumer Reports says July is also a month to find deals on dryers, dehumidifiers, home security cameras, microwave ovens and more.

