Fireworks and festivals — July offers plenty of things to do in San Antonio

The news cycle has continued with some really hard headlines again this past month and I wanted to acknowledge that before I get into the list of events for July.

So many people won’t be able to spend the summer with their families due to the recent tragedies in our area. As I mentioned in my last newsletter, people deal with grief in different ways and sometimes spending time in the community, or with friends and family, can be a great way to help you heal.

With the Fourth of July coming up, there are many family-friendly events taking place in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that could be a great way to spend time with your loved ones.

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in July:

July Jubilee - There’s going to be a rodeo, parade, concert and more at the July Jubilee in Leakey. Expect fireworks and food from local vendors too. Festivities kick off July 1.

Masskrugstemmen - A popular German pastime known as Masskrugstemmen is returning to Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels. It’s a beer-stein-holding competition to see who can hold a stein full of beer with a fully outstretched arm the longest. The competition will take place July 2, 9 and 23.

San Antonio Football Club - There are three home games in July for the San Antonio FC. Get ready to #Defend210 and support your local soccer team. The first home game takes place on July 2.

Sensory-Friendly Fourth of July - This program is a Fourth of July celebration with sensory-friendly activities and performances. The event will take place July 3 at the DoSeum.

Helotes Independence Day Celebration - Gates open at the Helotes Festival Grounds on July 3 for this free community event. There will be food and drink vendors on-site. Pets are not permitted.

Fredericksburg 4th of July Parade - The annual tradition of a 4th of July parade will continue in downtown Fredericksburg on July 4. The event is free and takes place on Main Street, starting at 10 a.m.

Wimberley’s 76th Annual VFW CPRA Rodeo - It’s a Texas Hill Country tradition. Once the largest outdoor rodeo in Texas, this event takes place over July 4th weekend in Wimberley. There’s everything from mutton bustin’ to bull riding.

Cactus Pear Music Festival - This festival is a celebration of classical music in South Texas. The Cactus Pear Music Festival takes place July 6-16 and will feature seven concert performances of six different programs.

Second Saturday - This monthly hang-out at San Antonio’s Main Plaza will take place July 9. There will be live music, local vendors and places to purchase food and drinks.

Hold My Beer & Watch This - Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen are performing on July 15 at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes.

Amy Sedaris - Actress, author, comedian and lover of rabbits — Amy Sedaris will be performing at the Tobin Center on July 15.

Float & Flick - The city of Schertz is hosting a Float & Flick series at Pickrell Park Pool. There will be three movie showings - “Luca” on July 16, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” on July 23 and “Inside Out” on July 24. The events are free and are open to the public.

This image released by Disney shows characters Alberto, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer, left, and Luca, voiced by Jacob Tremblay in a scene from the animated film "Luca." (Disney via AP) (© 2021 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.)

Float Fest - This popular floating and music festival returns to central Texas July 23-24 in Gonzales. Vampire Weekend, Chance the Rapper, deadmau5, Marshmello, Cage the Elephant, Lord Huron, CHVRCHES and Pusha T are among the performers at Float Fest.

San Antonio Reggae Festival - Jam out to some Reggae music at the Reggae Festival on July 30. Performers include Junior Reid, Alex Marley, Queen Genet, Soltribe and more.

SeaWorld San Antonio - SeaWorld’s vibrant Electric Ocean will light up the park in July. There will be stunt shows and fireworks finales throughout the month.

San Antonio Zoo - The zoo is getting wilder with Jungle Boogie Nights on Saturdays in July. There will be live music, dance parties and animal interactions.

Power of Poison - A new exhibit called “The Power of Poison” is now open at the Witte Museum. Visitors will be able to explore poison’s role in nature, legend and human health with interactive tools like an enchanted book.

Fireworks shows:

It’s almost Independence Day and there are a multitude of fireworks displays planned for Fourth of July celebrations in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. My fellow digital journalists Rebecca Salinas and Julie Moreno put together a list of places you can catch some fire flowers:

Boerne: On Sunday, July 3, Boerne will celebrate with a patriotic concert in Main Plaza at 7 p.m. On Sunday, July 3, Boerne will celebrate with a patriotic concert in Main Plaza at 7 p.m. Fireworks will go off shortly after sundown on Monday, July 4 at Boerne City Park, located at 106 City Park Road.

Helotes: The City of Helotes will hold its The City of Helotes will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3 at the Helotes Festival Grounds, at 12210 Leslie Road. Starting at 4 p.m., gates will be open to the public and general admission and parking will be free. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Kerrville: The “largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country” will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive. Robert Earl Keen’s The “largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country” will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive. Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” concert will take place before then.

Leon Valley: The The city’s events will start with the Pioneer Firecracker 5K run/walk at 6828 Poss Road on the morning of Monday, July 4, and continue with its 28th annual parade at 7 p.m. Then, at Raymond Rimkus Park, located at 6440 Evers Road, food truck vendors will be open from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Spazmatics will perform at 8 p.m. and a fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m.

San Marcos: The city will have its annual SummerFest fireworks show on Monday, July 4. People can bring their blankets, chairs and snacks to the San Marcos Plaza Park or San Marcos City Park to see the display. It is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Schertz: The The “4th of July Jubilee” starts with a 5K and parade on the morning of Monday, July 4. The parade is slated to start at 9:30 a.m., and a carnival is expected to run from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Thulemeyer Park Large Field. Groove Knight will be providing live music starting at 6:00 p.m. at Pickrell Park. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. at Pickrell/Thulemeyer Park. For more information and to buy tickets to watch the fireworks from the city pool, click here

SeaWorld San Antonio: The marine and amusement park will have three fireworks shows for The marine and amusement park will have three fireworks shows for Independence Day . Displays are scheduled for Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. For tickets, click here

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park’s The amusement park’s Coca-Cola July 4th Fest fireworks show will run nightly from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4.

Woodlawn Lake: The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio will hold the The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio will hold the H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The free event will include food trucks, vendors, live music and carnival games. The night will culminate with a fireworks show.

Do you know of any upcoming events you think people might be interested in? Send them my way - mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist